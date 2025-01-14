AGL37.76▲ 0.19 (0.01%)AIRLINK200.29▲ 2.74 (0.01%)BOP10.49▲ 0.22 (0.02%)CNERGY7.21▲ 0.26 (0.04%)DCL8.84▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML39.14▲ 1.02 (0.03%)DGKC103.3▲ 3.08 (0.03%)FCCL34.94▲ 0.52 (0.02%)FFL17.42▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)HUBC127.81▲ 0.08 (0.00%)HUMNL13.81▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL5▲ 0.12 (0.02%)KOSM7.03▲ 0.34 (0.05%)MLCF44.62▲ 0.47 (0.01%)NBP62.4▼ -0.11 (0.00%)OGDC222.15▼ -2.76 (-0.01%)PAEL42.8▼ -0.06 (0.00%)PIBTL8.51▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL192.73▼ -1.57 (-0.01%)PRL41.5▲ 2.74 (0.07%)PTC24.44▲ 0.1 (0.00%)SEARL101.27▲ 1.4 (0.01%)TELE9.54▲ 0.42 (0.05%)TOMCL35.1▲ 0.16 (0.00%)TPLP13.08▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TREET23.56▲ 0.63 (0.03%)TRG66.19▲ 2.09 (0.03%)UNITY32.67▲ 0.45 (0.01%)WTL1.78▲ 0 (0.00%)

Islamabad’s quota in Punjab’s medical, dental colleges increased

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The Punjab government has increased the quota for students holding Islamabad domicile in public medical and dental colleges of the province. The seats have been raised from 3 to 30, including 26 for MBBS and 4 for BDS programs.

According to a spokesperson for the University of Health Sciences (UHS), the deadline for Islamabad-based candidates to apply for MBBS admissions has been extended by two days in light of this development.

Candidates can now submit their applications until 5 PM on January 17. Those who have already applied can also edit their applications within this period. This extension is exclusively for Islamabad domicile holders.

For candidates with Punjab domicile, the deadline for submitting applications remains unchanged. They must apply by January 15.

The UHS spokesperson further stated that, so far, 12,967 candidates have submitted online applications for MBBS admissions. The admission process, overseen by UHS, commenced on January 6. Candidates are advised to complete the application process promptly to avoid any inconvenience.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Regional Security, Military Ties top agenda in meeting between Bangladesh army official, COAS

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather; moderate to dense fog likely

  • Pakistan

Islamabad Airport management outsourced to Turkish Firm amid aviation revamp

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; dry cold, fog to persist

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer