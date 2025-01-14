Islamabad’s quota in Punjab’s medical, dental colleges increased

LAHORE – The Punjab government has increased the quota for students holding Islamabad domicile in public medical and dental colleges of the province. The seats have been raised from 3 to 30, including 26 for MBBS and 4 for BDS programs.

According to a spokesperson for the University of Health Sciences (UHS), the deadline for Islamabad-based candidates to apply for MBBS admissions has been extended by two days in light of this development.

Candidates can now submit their applications until 5 PM on January 17. Those who have already applied can also edit their applications within this period. This extension is exclusively for Islamabad domicile holders.

For candidates with Punjab domicile, the deadline for submitting applications remains unchanged. They must apply by January 15.

The UHS spokesperson further stated that, so far, 12,967 candidates have submitted online applications for MBBS admissions. The admission process, overseen by UHS, commenced on January 6. Candidates are advised to complete the application process promptly to avoid any inconvenience.