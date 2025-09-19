Lahore, Punjab weather: Intermittent rains predicted

LAHORE – Intermittent rains are predicted in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Friday night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly trough lies over Kashmir and adjoining areas. Seasonal low lies over North Balochistan.

Under these conditions, Isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms are predicted in Sheikhupura, Wazirabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, Chakwal, and surroundings on Friday night.

On Saturday and Sunday, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain districts of the province.

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 37°C and 39°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Punjab.

Rainfall (mm): Sargodha (City 70, A/P 03), Murree 09, Mangla, Gujrat 08, Joharabad, Layyah 07, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Noor Pur Thal 05

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. The maximum temperature in Sargodha was recorded at 39°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 72 per cent.