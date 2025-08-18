Saima Noor turns heads with new Sizzling Dance Moves; full details here

KARACHI – Pakistani star Saima Noor again comes under spotlight as her daring dance raised the temperature online. The 58-year-old was spotted dancing in sky-blue trousers and a soft green T-shirt, a performance that is now going viral across Instagram.

The clip of Choorian star appears to be from film shoot, with Saima grooving effortlessly to catchy tune. Though exact project remains under wraps, hashtag #IshqELahore hints at a brand-new film that could be her next big screen venture.

Fans are divided as some question whether bold dance sequences suit her at this stage, while her loyal followers shower her with praise, calling her stunning, confident, and eternally glamorous.

This is not first time Saima captured social media attention, her gym workout videos previously went viral, proving she’s still a powerhouse of talent and style.

Now, with this sizzling dance performance, Saima Noor has reminded everyone why she remains one of the most dazzling stars of Pakistani cinema.