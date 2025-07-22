Lahore, Punjab weather: Intermittent rains, heavy falls expected

LAHORE – Intermittent monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Tuesday night and the next three days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over upper parts.

Under these conditions, intermittent monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Chakwal, Attock, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Kot Addu and Taunsa on Tuesday night and the next three days.

Widespread rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan. Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Okara. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galiyat.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Wednesday and between 33°C and 35°C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, rains with heavy falls occurred in Islamabad and parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Rainfall (mm): Islamabad (Saidpur 101, Golra 78, Bokra 68, Zero Point 35, Airport 24), Rawalpindi (Katcheri 85, Gawalmandi 55, Chaklala 46, Shamsabad, Pirwidahi 32, New Kattarian 27), Narowal 69, Murree 42, Jhelum 40, Mangla 31, Faisalabad 12, Sialkot (City 03, Airport 02), Gujrat 01

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 41°C. The maximum temperature in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan was recorded at 40°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 75 per cent.