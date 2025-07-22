Capital Smart City Phase-III office sealed by RDA for ‘unauthorized plot bookings’

RAWALPINDI – Twin cities witnessed a major crackdown against illegal housing societies, and Rawalpindi Development Authority RDA shut down the office of Capital Smart City Phase-III for unauthorised plot bookings and

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) launched crackdown against illegal housing scheme, sealing marketing office of Capital Smart City Phase-III and a private bank’s ATM located on-site.

One of the famous developments in Rawalpindi’s real estate market, Capital Smart City Phase-III is now under fire for operating without mandatory approvals, engaging in unauthorized plot bookings, and carrying out construction in clear violation of urban planning laws.

Acting under the firm orders of RDA DG, the enforcement team moved swiftly to shut down operations. The project, situated on Airport Avenue, had no No Objection Certificates (NOCs), no approved Layout Plan (LOP), and was promoting and selling plots illegally — a major red flag for investors.

“This scheme was being advertised and developed without any legal backing,” said an RDA spokesperson. “They were issued notices, given warnings, and still continued illegal activities. Today’s action was inevitable.”

The sealing operation was spearheaded by Assistant Director Planning Ali Raza, with Inspectors Muhammad Tariq and Imran Hussain, backed by Chontra Police. The move marks a critical moment in RDA’s ongoing battle against unauthorized housing schemes that threaten city planning and public trust.

RDA officials revealed that despite repeated warnings, the developers of Capital Smart City Phase-III continued to deceive potential buyers through aggressive marketing and false promises, putting countless investments at risk.

Under the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2021, all housing projects must be approved by the RDA before any development, sale, or advertising takes place.

Buyers are advised to stay vigilant and confirm the approval status of any housing scheme before investing. The RDA has made clear that no one is above the law, and more illegal developments may face similar fates.