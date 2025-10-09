ECP announces schedule for NA-IChitral by-election

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced the schedule for the by-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-1 Chitral, which became vacant following the disqualification of PTI-backed MNA Abdul Latif.

As per the ECP notification, the polling for the by-election would take place on November 23. The candidates intending to contest the election could submit their nomination papers from October 15 to 17.

The commission stated that the scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out until October 22, while the final list of candidates will be issued after completion of the scrutiny and appeals process.

The seat was declared vacant after the disqualification of Abdul Latif, who was elected as a PTI-backed independent candidate from Chitral in the general elections. The upcoming by-election is expected to be closely contested, as major political parties are gearing up to field strong candidates in the constituency.