Brazilian influencer Adair Mendes Dutra Junior passes away after cosmetic eye surgery

São Paulo – Brazilian social media influencer Adair Mendes Dutra Junior has passed away following complications from a cosmetic eye surgery she underwent earlier this year to enhance her appearance.

The international media reported that the 31-year-old fashion influencer developed severe health complications after the procedure and succumbed after several months of medical treatment.

The reports revealed that Mendes underwent a “fox-eye surgery” in March 2025 by a well-known cosmetic surgeon — a procedure intended to give the eyes a lifted, cat-like appearance.

However, soon after the operation, she experienced extreme facial swelling and bruising, which she openly discussed with her followers through videos on social media.

Later, she informed her fans that she had developed a skin infection as a result of the surgery and was receiving treatment under the supervision of a dermatologist.

As the infection worsened, Mendes filed a police complaint against the surgeon, accusing him of gross negligence, fraud, and bodily harm.

On October 3, she was reportedly rushed to a hospital after experiencing difficulty in breathing, where she passed away. The initial cause of death is suspected to be complications arising from the post-surgery infection.