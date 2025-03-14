AGL56.5▲ 1.2 (0.02%)AIRLINK178.88▲ 2.56 (0.01%)BOP13.19▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.49▲ 0 (0.00%)DCL9.52▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML46▼ -0.12 (0.00%)DGKC133.8▼ -0.08 (0.00%)FCCL45.15▼ -0.14 (0.00%)FFL16.01▲ 0.79 (0.05%)HUBC133.56▲ 0.46 (0.00%)HUMNL13.05▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.45▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.94▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF58.3▲ 0.27 (0.00%)NBP73.38▲ 0.18 (0.00%)OGDC218.5▲ 0.22 (0.00%)PAEL42.47▲ 0.85 (0.02%)PIBTL9.97▲ 0.55 (0.06%)PPL183.1▼ -1.52 (-0.01%)PRL35.37▲ 0.19 (0.01%)PTC24.34▲ 0.64 (0.03%)SEARL95.25▲ 0.72 (0.01%)TELE7.9▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.66▲ 0.44 (0.01%)TPLP10.81▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET22.21▲ 0.49 (0.02%)TRG60.83▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)UNITY29.3▼ -0.11 (0.00%)WTL1.34▲ 0 (0.00%)

Pollen count in Islamabad today – 14 March 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pollen count in Islamabad has reached 20,892 per cubic meter of air on Friday, putting the health of allergy patients at serious risk.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the total pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector increased to 20,892, which was 17,471 on Thursday.

Pollen count also increased in other vulnerable areas of the federal capital. In G-6 pollen count increased to 7,268, in E-8 to 6,877 and in F-10 sector to 3,929.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria. People with allergies from these pollens suffer during pollination season.
Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares the highest pollen count of 20,566 (Very High). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 61 (High), Grasses 102 (High), Alternaria 25 (Low), Pines 138 (High), Acacia (Zero), Eucalyptus 06 (Low) and Dandelion 03 (Low).
People with allergies from these pollen types have been advised to take necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Staff Report

