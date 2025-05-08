Lahore authorities planning evacuations from DHA, Walton after drone strikes?

LAHORE – Tensions peak between Pakistan and India and during major escalation, Punjab capital Lahore witnessed drone attacks near Walton and DHA areas, prompting authorities to take several measures.

Amid escalating tensions, a fake security advisory triggered confusion and concern among residents of Lahore. The false alert, which circulated widely on social media, claimed that a violent incident had occurred near the Wahga Border and advised immediate evacuation from several residential areas, including DHA Phase 8, Askari 11, Paragon City, and Green City.

The misleading message, bearing name of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa, alleged that armed forces secured major routes such as Barki, Bedian, and the BRB Canal, and urged citizens to leave their homes with identification documents, essential medicines, and emergency supplies.

Lahore Security Alert

As the alert sparked panic among residents, officials swiftly responded, confirming that no such incident had taken place and denouncing the advisory as completely fabricated. Authorities called it fake advisory, and citizens are urged not to believe in rumors.

Authorities reassured masses public that there was no security emergency in the area and emphasized that public safety remains a top priority. They also stressed the importance of verifying information through credible and official sources before acting on or sharing it.

The hoax alert came just hours after Pakistan reported drone strikes by India that injured several soldiers. Although the military situation remains tense, Lahore officials have made it clear that no evacuations have been ordered and that the circulated alert was a deliberate attempt to spread panic.