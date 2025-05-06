What is ‘Operation Sindoor’? All you need to know about Indian strikes in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has condemned a “reckless and fabricated military stunt,” by Indian forces as New Delhi launched a so-called precision strike on alleged terrorist infrastructure under the codename “Operation Sindoor.” However, Indian strikes hit civilian areas, including a mosques, homes, and public infrastructure — causing injuries and widespread panic.

According to India’s Ministry of Defence, nine targets were “carefully selected” in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, insisting that no Pakistani military assets were involved and that the operation was “non-escalatory” in nature. The action was presented as a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, including one Nepali national.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed attack as and vowed ‘precision strikes’.

India attacks Pakistan

Residents in the affected regions described terrifying scenes as missiles fell after midnight, causing explosions, blackouts, and chaos. Eyewitnesses in Bahawalpur reported casualties, though exact numbers have yet to be confirmed by officials due to ongoing rescue operations.

“India is trying to mask its aggression as counterterrorism,” the ISPR spokesperson added. “But the world must see this for what it is — an unprovoked and cowardly attack on innocent civilians.”

In response to the strikes, Pakistan launched its own retaliatory missile operation, targeting what it described as Indian military installations and forward operating bases. The full extent of Pakistan’s response has not yet been disclosed, but officials confirmed that the counterstrikes were “precise, proportionate, and justified under international law.”

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also weighed in, stating, “India has chosen the path of escalation. Pakistan has no choice but to respond in kind. This confrontation may have begun with Indian lies — but it will not end on their terms.”

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has begun reaching out to key international partners, demanding global condemnation of India’s actions and urging the United Nations to take notice of the violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and the killing of non-combatants.

As tensions spiral, the region stands at the brink. Both nuclear-armed states remain on high alert, and the world watches with growing concern.