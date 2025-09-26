PM Shehbaz to address UN General Assembly today  

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today (Friday) evening, where he is expected to highlight key global and regional issues.

The official sources said that the prime minister, who arrived in New York after meeting US President Donald Trump in Washington, will use his address to draw international attention to the situation in Kashmir and Palestine.

He is also likely to raise concerns over escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, along with other pressing regional challenges.

Yhe officials said the premier may also underline Pakistan’s stance on peace and stability in the Middle East and emphasize the country’s role in promoting global peace.