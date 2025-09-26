Asia Cup 2025: How many times Pakistan, India faced each other in tournament history?

DUBAI – Pakistan sealed a place in the Asia Cup 2025 final after defeating Bangladesh by 11 runs in a nail-biting contest, setting up a historic showdown with arch-rivals India.

Despite the Asia Cup’s 41-year history, the two traditional rivals have never faced each other in the tournament’s final.

Since its inception in 1984, the Asia Cup has been staged 16 times up until 2023.

Over the years, Pakistan and India have met on several occasions during the group stages and Super Four rounds, but this is the first time the two sides will meet in the title clash.

Pakistan had earlier lost to India in both the group and Super Four stages of the ongoing event, but captain Salman Agha has expressed confidence that his side can turn the tables in the final.

The fans across the region are eagerly anticipating the landmark encounter, scheduled for September 28, which promises to add a new chapter to the cricketing rivalry between the two nations.

India remain the most successful side in Asia Cup history with eight titles, followed by Sri Lanka with six while Pakistan have lifted the trophy twice.