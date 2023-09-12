PESHAWAR – At least 46,439 candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appeared in the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) which was conducted by the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency.

Days after the test, the ETEA body that conducts entrance exams shared the summary of results for MDCAT 2023. As per the notification, at least 45,640 candidates appeared in the exam in 2023.

The body said over 110 candidates secured 190 and above marks in the MBBS and BDS admission test while 1,089 candidates managed to get marks between 180 and 189.

As per the result summary, Uzra Riaz secured top spot with 198 marks; Haseeb Khan and Mansoor Khan remained second and third positions with 197 and 195 marks respectively.