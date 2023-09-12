ISLAMABAD – Muna Habib, a lesser-known journalist who worked for top publications, made headlines as her affair with former US ambassador Richard Olson was revealed in an exclusive article.

An article titled Diamonds, girlfriends, illicit lobbying: The fall of a former ambassador was shared in The Washington Post and it sheds light on the dark secrets of former US envoy Olson, who is scheduled to be sentenced in US District Court in Washington after pleading guilty.

The shocking revelations made in the article sparked new controversy about Mr. Olson’s conduct, and it put Muna Habib in the limelight. Former envoy, who even served in the UN, UAE, and at other coveted roles, was involved in an extramarital affair with Pakistani journalist Muna Habib.

Muna Habib is a communications expert who worked developing print publications and online content. She has experience working as a journalist in Pakistan and the United Kingdom including in BBC, ITN, and Daily Times Pakistan.

The alleged relationship between Mr Olsan and Muna comes to limelight during an enquiry about Mr Olson’s conduct during his career.

It was reported that the duo started dating in 2012, and they continued living together for two years despite the fact that Olson was married at that time. The couple however ended their relationship after two years as Muna came to know about Olson’s unfaithfulness.

Muna and Olson however managed to come together as the latter helped her then girlfriend to get admission at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2015. Olson, using her contacts, introduced Muna to Pakistani-US businessman Imaad Zuberi who offered $25,000 in financial assistance.

The article further mentioned that Muna Habib turned down her alleged relationship with the former envoy, calling it “salacious gossip”. I’m sick and tired of it, she told the writer.

It was reported that Olson remained in a relationship with several Pakistani women, including Muna Habib, between 2012 and 2015.