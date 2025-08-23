WASHINGTON – US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed Director of Defense Intelligence Agency, Lieutenant General Jeffrey Krozi, citing a loss of confidence in his leadership, the local media reported on Saturday.

The decision came amid ongoing tensions within the Pentagon.

Earlier in April, reports surfaced of internal power struggles among close aides of the Defense Secretary, creating turmoil and uncertainty within the department.

It was also claimed that Secretary Hegseth had appointed advisers who eventually became rivals, deepening divisions inside the Pentagon.

The latest removal further intensified the uneasy atmosphere, with unexpected dismissals fueling instability within the defense establishment.

The international media reported that a report by General Krozi had revealed that US actions did not cause significant damage to Iran’s nuclear program, contrary to former President Donald Trump’s claim that Iranian nuclear capabilities had been completely destroyed.

The report directly challenged Trump’s earlier assertions, leading to sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers. A senior Democratic senator condemned the administration’s handling of intelligence, saying it was being used to demonstrate loyalty rather than to serve national interests.

The experts said that the fallout appears to stem from ongoing tensions between the White House and US intelligence agencies. They warned that such political interference could undermine objective analysis and compromise the effectiveness of national security policies.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope for improved US-Russia relations following a recent meeting in Alaska, terming the talks a “positive step forward.”

The conflicting narratives highlighted the divisions within US political and security circles over handling Iran’s nuclear issue while also underscoring broader implications for Washington’s foreign policy and intelligence credibility.