Kips, British Grammar School among 68 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 68 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operation in different areas of Lahore on Friday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 21 buildings on Johar Town’s Khayaban-e-Firdousi, 22 in Gulberg, and 25 in Subzazar Housing Scheme and on Wahdat Road for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Kips School, British Grammar School, Unique School, Reward School, Hotel New Royal Palace, Pakeeza Hotel, food outlets, offices, and other businesses.

Meanwhile, LDA teams demolished two structures in Samanabad and on Canal Bank Road for violation of building bylaws.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of building bylaws, land grabbers, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in the Punjab capital.

Unique School, Bata outlet among 123 sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

