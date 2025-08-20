King Charles sends condolences to Pakistan amid Deadly Monsoon Floods

LONDON – King Charles III expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and destruction caused by the recent monsoon flooding in Pakistan, which left hundreds dead and thousands displaced.

In a message on Saturday, King extended condolences for helicopter crash that claimed the lives of rescue personnel during relief operations.

“My wife and I are profoundly distressed by the heavy loss of life and widespread destruction,” The King said in a statement , noting that his thoughts are with families who have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods.

Acknowledging the close ties between UK and Pakistan, British Monarch highlighted “enduring friendship” between Islamabad and Lonodn and the strong connections shared by families across both countries. “We extend our deepest condolences and stand united with the people of Pakistan during this most challenging time,” he added.

UK King also praised dedication of emergency workers, volunteers, and local communities who continue to risk their lives to provide aid and relief, calling their commitment and compassion an inspiration.