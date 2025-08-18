Several hundred still missing as more devastating rains, floods predicted in KP

Federal Government assures full support to KP government; Gandapur thanks PM, CMs of the three provinces for expressing solidarity

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Uncertainty and insecurity continued to grip the residents of several Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts which were devastated by the recent monsoon spell killing around 350 people as the authorities predicted more rains and heavy floods till the end of this month thus leading to further devastation.

While search and rescue operation as well as rehabilitation activities continued in flood hit districts of the province, hundreds of people are still missing with the reports say thousands of rescuers were battling rain and knee-deep mud, digging homes out from under massive boulders in a desperate search for survivors.

Officials say at least 150 people are still missing alone in the badly devastated Buner District of the Malakand division. They could be trapped under the rubble of their homes or swept away by floodwaters”. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said Sunday. A village in the Buner district has been wiped from the map after severe weather triggered a massive landslide, burying it beneath several tonnes of rock. “Boulders weighing dozens of tones crushed homes and infrastructure, leaving no visible trace of the settlement. We estimated that between 100 and 150 people may still be trapped under the debris”. Rescue officials said. Infact as per the reports the Bishnoi village of Buner no longer exists following the disaster.

In Shangla district too dozens of people are also reported missing”. The PDMA chief said adding the ongoing rain was making rescue operations extremely difficult. He said there was no electricity or mobile signal in Buner as power lines and mobile towers were damaged in the flash floods. In hardest-hit Buner district, at least 208 people were killed and “10 to 12 entire villages” partially buried, a provincial rescue officials said. They said operation to rescue people trapped under debris was going on.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)s General Manager Zahra Hassan, warned that heavy rains were expected in the next 24 to 48 hours. She said Tarbela Dam was currently at its 98% capacity expressing concern that the water level may increase to a dangerous level in the coming days.

A new series of rains has started in the areas along Koh-e- Sulaiman mountain range and there is an increased risk of floods in AJK’s Neelum, Pooch and Bagh areas. The risk of floods in KP’s Peshawar, Chitral, Dir and Charsadda are also high, she added.

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan Sunday made a telephonic contact with the Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance Muzzammil Aslam and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and properties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the recent flood situation.

In a statement issued by the office of the Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on finance and interprovincial coordination Muzzammil Aslam, it was said that the Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb

Khan assured his support during this difficult time and stated that the federal government stands shoulder to shoulder with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in this moment of grief and hardship.

Muzzammil Aslam stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will leave no stone unturned in the rehabilitation of its people adding the KP government released approximately 3 billion rupees in funds for relief and rehabilitation.

Muzzammil Aslam said that 1.56 billion rupees have been released to the Communication and Works department for the repair of roads, bridges, and highways affected by the floods. He further said that 1 billion rupees had already been released to the Relief and PDMA (Provincial Disaster Management Authority), and an additional 500 million rupees were issued to Relief and PDMA on August 13 for the flood-affected areas.

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif has lauded the role of the Provincial Relief and Rehabilitation Department, stating that the provincial government was making every possible effort to provide relief to flood affectees in various districts of the province.

Flanked by Secretary Information Dr. Bakhtiar, DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Asfandyar Khan Khattak, and DG Rescue 1122 Tayyab Abdullah, the Advisor to CM Sunday told media persons that the tireless efforts of rescue teams, describing them as “our real heroes who need to be held in high esteem.

He emphasized that the provincial government was utilizing all available resources and assured that “no stone will be left unturned to assist and compensate the victims of cloudbursts across the province.” He further noted that the Pakistan Army was proactively engaged in rescue operations, particularly in the restoration of damaged infrastructure. He informed that five army helicopters had also been placed at the disposal of the provincial government to ensure swift and effective rescue operations. the assistance being provided to the flood affectees.

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Asfandyar Khattak, said that an emergency has been imposed in the flood- hit districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the aftermath of the devastating flash floods which caused large-scale destruction and loss of lives. He stated that rescue, relief, and search operations had been started at full scale, with all available technical resources, manpower, machinery, and funds mobilized to the affected areas.

“The Pakistan Army has deployed five helicopters, in addition to a provincial government helicopter, to ensure timely evacuation, aerial surveys, and delivery of relief goods.” He remarked.

He added that All connectivity routes to the affected districts have been restored, and no community remained inaccessible. Search operations are on in Buner where 100 to 150 individuals are still feared missing after being washed away. An aerial damage assessment survey has also been planned for high-altitude areas of Shangla to determine the full scale of devastation. To provide immediate relief, trucks carrying essential food and non-food items have been dispatched to Buner, Swat, Bajaur and Shangla. The Provincial Government has released PKR 1.5 billion to PDMA, including PKR 500 million for District Buner, the worst-hit area.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday visited flood-hit Swat on the second day of his tour to affected districts. At the Commissioner Malakand Division’s office, he chaired a meeting on the situation arising from the recent floods. Provincial cabinet members Arshad Ayub Khan, Fazal Hakim Khan, Dr. Amjad Ali, elected representatives from Swat, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, and senior officials were in attendance.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that Mingora city was the worst affected by the floods. Rescue and relief operations were in full swing, while surveys of damages to public infrastructure and private properties were underway and would be followed by restoration works. Gandapur directed authorities to mobilize additional machinery from other districts to clear flood debris and expedite damage assessments so that compensation payments could begin without delay. He announced that the provincial government had already released Rs3 billion through the Communication and Works Department and the Relief and Rehabilitation Department for compensation and restoration activities. He stressed the uninterrupted availability of food, medicines, and other essentials for victims. To prevent future disasters, the Chief Minister ordered the formation of a committee under the Deputy Commissioner Swat, in consultation with elected representatives, to demarcate the riverbed of the Swat River according to revenue records. He also asked lawmakers to submit feasible proposals regarding the demand to bifurcate Swat into two districts.

Speaking to the media, Gandapur described the flooding as a natural calamity but praised the timely response of the administration, institutions, and elected representatives. “This was one of the largest rescue operations in the country’s history, and I am proud of the swift response,” he said.

Gandapur also announced plans to relocate vulnerable populations from flood-prone mountainous areas to safer locations, in consultation with local representatives. If residents agreed, the government would provide them with new homes and develop safe settlements to protect lives in future disasters.

Thanking the Prime Minister and the three other provincial Chief Ministers for expressing solidarity, Gandapur said, “We welcome federal support if extended, but even if none comes, Alhamdulillah, KP has sufficient resources to restore infrastructure and fully compensate victims. This is the people’s money, and in line with Imran Khan’s vision, it will be spent on the people.”