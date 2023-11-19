In the wake of a tragic accident in Lahore’s DHA locality that claimed the lives of six family members, Lahore High Court (LHC) has rightly emphasized the gravity of unlicensed driving, aptly terming any vehicle driven without a license a ‘killing machine.’ This assertion is not just a legal decree, it is a stark reminder of the life-altering consequences that can stem from the neglect of road safety norms.

The 13th November accident, involving an underage driver, underscores the urgency of addressing this issue with utmost seriousness. Our country has long grappled with the harrowing toll of fatal road accidents. According to the World Health Organization’s 2020 figures, a staggering 28,170 lives were lost in Pakistan due to road accidents, constituting 1.93% of all deaths. This places Pakistan among the countries with one of the highest rates of road accident fatalities globally. The routine nature of such incidents demands a comprehensive and sustained effort to bring about a meaningful change in road safety practices.While it is crucial for law enforcement agencies to fulfil their responsibility in investigating and prosecuting traffic accidents, it is equally vital for society to recognize and act upon its collective responsibility. Parents, in particular, has a pivotal role. Allowing underage children to operate vehicles or motorcycles not only violates the law but also jeopardizes the safety of the young driver and others on the road.Education and awareness campaigns need to be intensified to underscore the perils associated with underage driving.