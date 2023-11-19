In a commendable move towards ensuring accessible healthcare, a crackdown has been initiated against those selling medicines at prices higher than the approved rates. This decisive action marks a significant stride in the battle against the exploitation of vulnerable patients who depend on life-saving drugs.

Minister for National Health Services Dr Nadeem Jan’s commitment to addressing this issue is noteworthy, reflecting a dedication to the well-being of citizens. The operation conducted in Lahore the other day revealed shocking disparities in the pricing of essential medicines. Heparin injections, drugs for tuberculosis, epilepsy, cancer, and other critical treatments were discovered being sold in the black market at prices well above the approved rates. Such blatant profiteering not only exacerbates the financial burden on patients but also compromises their access to vital medications. Moreover, we also acknowledge Minister Nadeem Jan’s broader efforts in reforming the health sector, particularly in revamping basic health units across the country. His initiatives reflect a commitment to improving the overall healthcare infrastructure, ensuring that the people receive quality medical services at the grassroots level. These reforms are pivotal in creating a more robust and responsive healthcare system, ultimately benefiting the entire populace. While recognizing these positive steps, it is crucial to underscore that the prices of medicines in Pakistan are already exorbitant, making them unaffordable for a significant portion of the population. Profiteers who take advantage of this situation deserve no leniency. In light of the recent crackdown, it is imperative to impose heavy fines and strict punishments on those found guilty of violating drug pricing regulations, as outlined in the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Act.

The DRAP Act which provides a legal framework for regulating the pricing, manufacturing, and marketing of drugs, with penalties for those engaging in illegal practices must be enforced rigorously to deter potential profiteers. The imposition of heavy fines and stringent punishments will not only serve as a deterrent but also send a clear message that the exploitation of health and well-being for personal gain will not be tolerated. Sustained efforts including strict enforcement of existing regulations, continuous monitoring, and public awareness campaigns will help address the root of the problem.