Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather: Heavy rain expected in upper parts

Intermittent rains and windstorms with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday evening and night.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over most of Pakistan and is likely to persist until tonight.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather accompanied by rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kurram, Bajaur, Bannu, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, and Waziristan on Friday evening and night, with occasional gaps. Snowfall is also expected over the hills.

On Saturday and Sunday, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. Partly cloudy weather is expected in the upper districts.

Temperatures:

Peshawar’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 17°C and 19°C on Saturday and between 18°C and 20°C on Sunday.

Past Weather:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Kakul 18, Balakot 10, Dir 7, Malam Jabba 6, Kalam 5, Saidu Sharif 2, and Chitral, Lower Dir, Drosh, and Cherat 1

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 18°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 78%.