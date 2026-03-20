Lahore, Punjab weather: More rain, winds, hailstorms predicted

More rain and winds with isolated hailstorms are predicted in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Friday evening and night, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over most of Pakistan.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, more intermittent rain with winds and isolated hailstorms are predicted in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sargodha, Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali, and Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday evening and night.

Saturday and Sunday, dry and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorms is expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Multan and Bahwalpur.

Temperatures:

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 22°C and 24°C on Saturday and between 23°C and 25°C on Sunday.

Past Weather:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Lahore (Airport 11, City 9), Sialkot (Airport 8, City 3), Murree 7, Narowal 5, Chakwal 4, Gujrat 3, Mangla, Jhelum, and Kasur 2, and Islamabad City 1

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 90%.