Khawaja drops bombshell

DEFENCE Minister Khawaja Asif’s public criticism of the country’s bureaucracy is both alarming and deeply consequential.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the Minister alleged that more than half of Pakistan’s bureau-crats have purchased properties in Portugal and are planning to acquire citizenship there. According to him, many of these individuals are investing abroad with the intention of retiring comfortably using wealth allegedly accumulated through corrupt means.

These are not accusations made by an ordinary citizen. This is a sitting federal minister, and not just any minister but the Defence Minister sounding the alarm about the moral and financial decay within one of the most powerful arms of the State. If such damning information is already known to those in power, the question arises: why has there been no accountability? Why have the institutions responsible for investigating and prosecuting financial crimes not swung into action? The silence or inaction of the State in the face of such revelations only reinforces public cynicism about the fairness of the system. It fuels the perception that corruption pays and that those with influence can get away with looting national resources. If individuals in positions of governance are using their offices to enrich themselves and flee the country, what message does that send to the common man? There must be a thorough, impartial investigation into these claims. The relevant institutions – FIA, NAB and FBR – should be empowered and obligated to track and verify the foreign holdings of bureaucrats, especially those whose lifestyles and assets are disproportionate to their known sources of income. If wrongdoing is found, those responsible must not be allowed to escape justice. They must be prosecuted and held accountable. Only by making examples of such individuals can we begin to clean up the rot that has seeped deep into our governance structures. At the same time, we must also recognize and reward those public servants who perform their duties with integrity and dedication. Honest officers, who serve the country selflessly and resist the lure of corruption, must be acknowledged, supported and incentivized.