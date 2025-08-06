Algeria huge economic potentialities — The gateway to Africa

Algeria, Modernity and Partnership with the World:

Under the leadership of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune since the end of 2019, Algeria has achieved significant accomplishments in the path of political reform, modernization of state structures, and comprehensive, sustainable development. It has also restored its prominent role on the international stage by strengthening and diversifying cooperation and partnerships with various countries and regions.

Modern infrastructure and huge economic wealth:

Algeria ranked as the third economy in Africa with a GDP around 270 billion dollars in 2024. Positive indicators: Rate of Growth 4.1%, Foreign Currency Reserves 70 billion USD, total exports around 70 billion USD Exterior Debt less than 01 billion USD, with mega investment projects, Algeria expect to achieve 400 billion USD in 2027.

Huge resources of energy and mines:

At the African level, it is first in gas production (137 billion m3 annually) the tenth in the world, export more than50 billion m3, reserve (4.5 trillion m3), third in oil production (1 million barrels per day) and in reserves (12 billion barrels).

Great mining wealth, the Algerian biggest group of energy- Sonatrach is launching a $40 billion investment plan through 2027, of which only $30 billion is directed to exploration and field development, in strategic partnerships with giants like: Eni, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Occidental.

As for shale gas 707 trillion cubic feet, of which 51 trillion are directly recoverable, placing Algeria third in the world after USA and China!

The largest iron mines with reserves of 3.5 billion tons, with an annual production capacity of 44 million tons of iron, which is transforming Algeria into a global iron export powerhouse with expected revenues of up to $20 billion annually.

One of the largest reserves of phosphate in the world (2.8 billion tons) with a production capacity of 10 million tons per year, in addition to gold, zinc, copper, marble, nickel, lithium and other energies which are renewable as the sun shines more than 3000 hours annually. It also produces more than 40 million tons of cement, with an export capacity of 18 million tons.

Algeria is an energy country par excellence, where energy prices are competitive and very low, which provides comfort for citizens, reduces the cost of production and encourages investment; natural gas 0.21 to 0.40 Euros, electricity: 0.1 to 0.4 euros/hundred kilowatts/hour, gasoline 0.30 euros/liter, Diesel: 0.17 euros/liter.

Algeria, a Center for Business, Partnership and Investment:

Algeria has transformed in recent years into a continental platform for trade exchange and economic cooperation, a center for business, investment, and partnerships, and hosting several continental economic conferences, forums, and exhibitions this year, all serving and promoting development and cooperation among African countries, and strengthening partnerships between Africa and the world.

Algeria, a fertile land for all types of agriculture:

Algeria’s land is fertile for all types of agriculture; full of various agricultural products, which covers more than 75% of the national needs, with a production estimated at 38 billion dollars. It produced almost 100% of its needs of wheat.

Algeria is adopting an agricultural policy based on supporting national investment and partnership with foreigners, especially in the desert, where there are vast unexploited areas with fertile lands and large groundwater resources. It is working to provide various types of support, support for fertilizers from 20% to 50%, facilitate loans and provide electricity to investors, while providing plowing, irrigation and harvesting machines in Algerian factories, and facilitating their import from abroad when necessary, financing smart irrigation methods, granting licenses to import spare parts, agricultural equipment and tractors that are no older than 5 years, while reducing taxes and fees on agricultural products.

Algeria launched big investments in agriculture, public and private, especially in Sahara, also in partnership with different countries, such as: Qatar, Turkey, Italy, Saudi Arab…

Algeria as the gate of Africa:

In 2017, Pakistan launched the “Looking at Africa Initiative-Policy” and “Engaging Africa” in 2019 to develop political relation and economic with Africa. Within the framework of Pakistan’s African policy, Algeria as the gate of Africa can be represented as a pivotal country and a bridge of communication and strategic cooperation with the continent.

Algeria the largest country in Africa and the Arab and Mediterranean regions with an area estimated at 2,400,000 km2, it is in the middle of the world, linking North Africa to Europe across the Mediterranean, and to Asia through Suez Canal.

Significant economic potential, huge natural resources, a good political relations with African countries, represents a solid base to move towards the continent, to promote partnership and trade exchange, especially as Algeria is a member of the Continental Free Trade Area Agreement African Union – AFCFTA, as well as a member of the Arab free trade zone.

New investment law, with international standards and guarantees:

The New Algeria launched big reforms in economy according to the international standards, activating production mechanisms and promoting economic governance and transparent management by generalizing digitization in all sectors.

A new investment law was adopted in 2022, offering privileges and guarantees essential for both national and foreign companies and entrepreneurs. This law also exceeded a rule 49% for foreigners, compared to 51% for nationals, by granting foreigners the right to invest in all sectors 100%, except for limited strategic sectors.

The law includes the creation of an “Algerian Agency for the Promotion of Investment”, the investment registration and follow-up process takes place during a period of achievement through the “digital platform of the single window” for major and foreign investments, which coordinate with the diplomatic and consular representations, to accompany investors for the implementation of all related procedures of ongoing projects.

The Investment Law offers important tax and customs exemptions and concessions, ranging from 3 years to 7 and 10 years.

After 03 years the Agency for the Promotion of Investment”, registered around 14000 projects, including 200 big projects from different countries.

A large Pakistani participation in the Algerian exhibitions:

The Algerian Embassy in Islamabad coordinates with all official and economic institutions in the two countries to activate the exchange relations and accompany business community in their activities in both directions, by providing the necessary information and facilities that would help to advance bilateral relations to the desired level of partnership.

During the last three years, we witnessed a positive interaction between business communities in both countries, we also recorded an increasing influx of Pakistani economic operators to Algeria to participate in different exhibitions, especially the Algiers International Fair– FIA.

The Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025)in Algeria, September 2025:

Algeria is hosting the fourth (04) session of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025), from September 4 to 10, 2025, which Algeria is organizing in coordination with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Advisory Council on the Intra-African Trade Fair, in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the African

Continental Free Trade Area and the African Union. This great event constitutes an exceptional platform allowing companies to access the African market, which comprises more than 1.4 billion people and whose gross domestic product GDP exceeds $3.5 trillion.

This edition, organized under the slogan “Gateway to New Opportunities,” targets a core group of strategic sectors, including agriculture, industry, energy, finance, research and innovation, health, transportation, and startups. This will attract more than 2,000 exhibitors from 140 countries to participate in its various activities. Trade deals and investment projects exceeding $44 billion are expected to be concluded.

The Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) will be a good opportunity for Pakistan to enhance economic and trade relations with Algeria and Africa, therefore, Algeria invites Pakistani authorities and bodies, as well as economic operators to actively participate in this great event.