Khawaja Aisf claims more than half of Pakistan’s bureaucrats purchasing properties in Portugal

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has levelled serious allegations against senior members of Pakistan’s bureaucracy, claiming that more than half of them have purchased properties in Portugal and are now in the process of acquiring foreign citizenship.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Khawaja Asif revealed that a significant number of prominent bureaucrats have already invested heavily in real estate in Portugal and are now applying for citizenship. He described these officials as “well-known” figures who have allegedly accumulated massive wealth during their service in Pakistan.

“The majority of our bureaucrats has bought property in Portugal and is now planning to obtain citizenship. These are not ordinary people but high-profile bureaucrats who, after swallowing billions like crocodiles, are enjoying a comfortable retired life,” he wrote.

He further alleged that one senior bureaucrat close to former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar collected Rs4 billion merely in “gifts” received on his daughters’ wedding and is now living lavishly post-retirement.

The defence minister criticised the officials for allegedly looting the nation and then securing their futures abroad, claiming that the politicians, by comparison, are left to pick up the leftovers.

“Politicians eat whatever scraps they leave behind and face public backlash, with no foreign plots or citizenship because they must contest elections,” he added.

Khawaja Asif added that the bureaucratic elite is contaminating the country, warning that their alleged actions are harming the homeland more than ever before.