Asia Cup 2025: Asia tickets being sold online for Pakistan vs India clash

KARACHI – As excitement builds for next month’s Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates, the illegal rackets have started selling counterfeit tickets for the blockbuster Pakistan–India clash — with prices soaring as high as AED 11,000 for a VIP pass.

Despite the fact that official ticket sales for the tournament have yet to be announced, the multiple suspicious websites have emerged online advertising unauthorised tickets.

According to a report, the portals are offering VIP packages at exorbitant prices, while regular tickets are being listed for over AED 1,500.

The high-voltage Group Stage encounter between Pakistan and India is scheduled for September 14, and cricket fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for official passes to go on sale.

The tournament authorities have urged the public to remain cautious, warning fans not to fall prey to fraudulent sites. They have advised purchasing tickets only through authorised platforms and avoiding suspicious links in order to prevent financial scams.