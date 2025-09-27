Kh Asif clarifies viral UNSC photo; FO distances itself from controversy

NEW YORK/ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif responded to a social media storm after a photograph from his recent address at the United Nations Security Council went viral, showing a woman seated behind him.

During his speech, Asif himself pointed to the matter, asking: “Who is this lady sitting behind me, and how did she get here? This is the responsibility of the Foreign Office, and it is appropriate that they respond.”

The image quickly circulated online, sparking questions about the woman’s identity and her presence with the Pakistani delegation at such a high-profile forum.

Breaking his silence, Khawaja Asif issued a detailed clarification on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He explained that he had delivered the speech in place of the Prime Minister, who was occupied with other engagements, and that seating arrangements were the discretion of the Foreign Office.

“Whoever this woman is and why she was seated behind me is entirely for the Foreign Office to answer. It is neither my decision nor my domain,” he wrote. The minister went on to reaffirm his lifelong commitment to the Palestinian cause, recalling friendships with Palestinian colleagues during his career in Abu Dhabi. “My views on Gaza, Israel and Zionism are well known, and they are nothing but sentiments of condemnation and rejection,” he added.

The Foreign Office also issued a statement in response to the controversy, clarifying that the woman seen behind Khawaja Asif was not part of the official Pakistani delegation approved by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. It further said the Defence Minister himself had not authorized her seating during his address.

The ministry said that speculation was circulating on social media but stressed that the matter had no bearing on Pakistan’s official stance or representation at the UNSC.