Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, Angelina Jolie speak out on Gaza crisis

LOS ANGELES/MADRID – Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and Hollywood star Emma Watson have raised their voices against what they described as the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, joining a growing chorus of international celebrities speaking out on the conflict.

The international media reported that Jennifer Lawrence said: “What is happening in Gaza is nothing short of genocide, and it is unacceptable.”

Emma Watson also expressed concern, noting that many people feel unsafe even speaking about the atrocities in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie voiced her disillusionment with US policies during the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain.

When asked by the host what scares her most as an actress and as an American, Jolie replied: “It’s a very difficult question. I love my country, but right now I can’t recognize it.”

She added that her worldview is one of equality, unity, and internationalism, stressing that “anything that divides people or restricts freedom of expression is very dangerous and very heavy.”