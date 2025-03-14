Japanese ex-porn star Rae Lil Black shares her new journey after converting to Islam

ISLAMABAD – Japanese former adult film star Rae Lil Black also known as Kae Asakura, embarked on a spiritual journey after embracing Islam, as she documented her new life to inspire millions.

Rae Black recently shared taking part in Islamic activities during her stay in Malaysia. The viral clip shows her breaking fast at mosques in Kuala Lumpur, as she expresses her excitement and hope for strength during the month.

She also hosted an organized event at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, where she received prayer mats and travel prayer kits. She also dropped pictures from her visits to mosques in different locations, including Kuala Lumpur, and reflected on her experience of the holy month.

Rae remembered Ramadan as baeautiful month of being close to Allah and to your loved ones, family, brothers, and sisters, marking her first iftar and prayers. The viral snaps show her wearing a hijab while walking around the city and visiting the famous Masjid Sri Sendayan mosque.

During her recent visit, she removed all adult content from her social media pages and clarified that any new adult material involving her was filmed before her recent conversion.

Pakistan Visit

In December last year, Rae Lil Black surprised fans with a rare visit to Pakistan. Sharing her experiences on Instagram, she explored the country’s rich culture and history, visiting landmarks like the Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort, and Shalimar Garden.

Rae also highlighted traditional dishes and historical sites. Her visit sparked curiosity online, with many fans reacting to her wearing an abaya and speculating about the trip. Rae, who gained fame in the adult film industry and on social media, has millions of followers worldwide.