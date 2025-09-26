Key Takeaways from Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif’s address at UNGA

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed 80th United Nations General Assembly, as he shared views on Pakistan’s recent confrontation with New Delhi, global conflicts, and the urgent need for cooperative leadership.

Pakistan Observer brings some key takeaways from the premier’s address.

Response to Indian aggression in May

PM Sharif said Pakistan emerged victorious from May’s military escalation with India. He praised the armed forces for their “professional and decisive” response, claiming seven Indian jets were downed.

The premier said Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire “from a position of strength.”

Dialogue with New Delhi

Despite his strong words, Shehbaz offered India a “composite and result-oriented dialogue” on all outstanding issues, stressing that South Asia needs “proactive rather than provocative leadership.” He criticized India’s attempts to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and reaffirmed support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Trump – Man of Peace

Shehbaz thanked US President Donald Trump for brokering the May ceasefire, even announcing that Pakistan had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize for preventing a larger conflict.

Palestine Issue

He called Gaza crisis one of “darkest chapters of history,” Shehbaz condemned Israel’s actions and said the world had failed Palestinian children.

He reiterated Pakistan’s demand for a sovereign Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Jerusalem as its capital.

Afghanistan backed Terrorism

Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s sacrifices in fighting terrorism, warning that externally funded groups still operate from Afghan soil.

He urged Afghan interim authorities to protect human rights, especially women’s rights, and prevent their territory from being used for attacks.

Islamophobia

PM Shehbaz denounced hate-driven ideologies, particularly Hindutva extremism in India, and welcomed the UN’s decision to appoint a special envoy to address Islamophobia.

Climate Change

Citing Pakistan’s devastating 2022 and 2025 floods, Shehbaz said his country contributes less than one percent of global emissions but bears a disproportionate burden. He rejected debt-based solutions, calling instead for fair global climate action.

He added Pakistan would continue to champion peace, justice, and inclusive multilateral cooperation, urging the UN to use its 80th anniversary as an opportunity to shape a hopeful future.