Kenyan diplomat calls for removal of trade barriers

Kenyan Deputy High Commissioner Daniel Nganda has called for the removal of trade barriers between Kenya and Pakistan to unlock the full potential of their trade and investment relations. Speaking during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Nganda highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between both governments and private stakeholders.

He stressed that fostering bilateral ties requires developing mechanisms to address trade bottlenecks, organizing joint business networking sessions, seminars, conferences, exhibitions, and trade fairs. “Trade is not merely conducted on paper but with purpose. Collaboration between our governments is key to eliminating obstacles and ensuring the smooth exchange of goods, services, and investments,” Nganda said.

Kenya and Pakistan share a warm and cordial relationship, with robust trade and investment ties dating back to 1964, the year Kenya gained independence. Nganda emphasized Karachi’s critical role, recognizing it as a gateway for Kenyan goods, including tea, into the Pakistani market. He reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to expanding the trade and investment portfolio with Pakistan. “Despite the progress made, there is still untapped potential in our bilateral relations,” Nganda noted, urging the need for more business delegations and high-level meetings.

Zia ul Arfeen, Senior Vice President of KCCI, welcomed Nganda and emphasized the importance of diversifying trade. He proposed the inclusion of value-added food products, pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather goods, IT products, and financial services in the trade basket.

Arfeen also highlighted the annual $657 million Pakistan spends on tea imports from Kenya, proposing R&D to cultivate high-yield, disease-resistant tea locally, reducing dependence on imports. Both sides discussed expanding collaboration in the Blue Economy, exploring investment opportunities in fisheries, aquaculture, logistics, tourism, and extractive industries, which will contribute to food security, job creation, and long-term economic stability.