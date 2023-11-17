LAHORE- Fashion Designed Khadija Shah has been put under detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance for her alleged role in May 9 incidents.

The Lahore deputy commissioner has issued detention orders the PTI activist.

Khadija Shah has been detained soon after her bail in a case related to torching the police vans during May 9 incidents.

The notification said that she was detained on the recommendations of the superintendent of police, Cantt and District Intelligence Branch.

According to the notification, Shah was involved in violent protests on May 9 — the day when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case in Lahore.

Section 3 of MPO allows the government to arrest and detain suspected persons.

“Government, if satisfied that with a view to preventing any person from acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety or the maintenance of public order, it is necessary so to do, may, by an order in writing, direct the arrest and detention in such custody as may be prescribed under sub-section (7), of such person for such period as may, subject to the other provisions of this section, be specified in the order, and government, if satisfied that for the aforesaid reasons it is necessary so to do, may extend from time to time the period of such detention for a period not exceeding six months at a time,” it stated.

Shah, the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah, was accused of leading the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s House — also known as Jinnah House — during the May 9 mayhem.

The protest led to the arrests of thousands of PTI workers across the country, with several leaders also parting ways with the party over the May 9 events.

The designer, who had been named in four cases connected to the incident, turned herself in on May 23 amid a crackdown against rioters. She was recently granted bail on November 15 in the last case of the four cases in which she was detained.