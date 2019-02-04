THIS year, the Pakistani nation is celebrating the “Kashmir Day” (5 February) with the renewed pledge that the Jammu & Kashmir State is not a part of India and people of Pakistan will continue their support for the people of Kashmir. The entire Pakistani nation stands at the back of Kashmiris until they achieve the goal of liberation. The main objective of celebrating this day is to express unity with Kashmiri people. On this day we reiterate our political, moral and diplomatic support to the valiant struggle of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters to achieve their legitimate right of self-determination. And we show the world that Kashmiris are not alone in their indigenous and legitimate struggle for right of self-determination.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is a national holiday. On this day Pakistani masses stand in solidarity with Kashmir and condemn Indian violation of human rights in the Vale. On this occasion whole country of Pakistan and people residing in other countries pay tribute to Kashmiri people for their struggle in Indian occupied Kashmir. Independence is the fundamental right of any person or nation. This right of independence cannot be snatched by any nation. The struggle of Kashmiri people may seem to be long but the day will come when Kashmiris will be able to breathe in their independent homeland.

During the day people from various walk of life participate in rallies, protests, seminars and walks to renew their support with Kashmiris and to draw the world attention that how Indian forces are engaged in horrific atrocities and massacre of innocent people of Kashmir. Human made chain of hands in many parts of the country people stand in rows with their hands clasped to form chain. This represents unity and solidarity to reassure Kashmiris that they are not alone in their struggle for freedom. One can sell the land but not the people living on the land. Kashmir dispute is not merely an issue of a piece of land but it pertains to the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people. The world should show serious concern to the problem of Kashmir and try to solve this issue as per the UN resolutions and the aspiration of Kashmiri people as its disturbing the peace of world.

AMNAH SHAUKAT

Mirpur, AJK

Share on: WhatsApp