Causalities feared as boat with 65 passengers including Pakistanis capsized near Libya

ISLAMABAD – A vessel carrying approximately 65 passengers, including Pakistani citizens, capsized near the port of Marsa Dela, North West of Zawiya city, Libya.

The Foreign Office has received information about the incident from Pakistan Embassy in Tripoli, it said in an official statement.

“The Pakistan Embassy in Tripoli has immediately dispatched a team to Zawiya hospital to assist the local authorities in identification of the deceased. The Embassy is also trying to ascertain further details of the Pakistani affectees,” read the statement.

“The Crisis Management Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been activated to monitor the situation. For any query related to this incident, the following numbers can be contacted: Parep Tripoli

03052185882(WhatsApp)

+218913870577(Cell)

+218 91-6425435(WhatsApp).”