Karachi stunned by 10-Foot ‘Satanic Statue’ linked to Ancient demon ‘Baal’

KARACHI – A 10-foot-tall statue resembling ancient deity ‘Baal’ was all over the internet, sparking social media frenzy and local media coverage.

Karachi Police traced it to a craftsman in Mehran Town, Korangi, who said it was commissioned by a religious group to be burned during a Quds Day rally. The ‘satanic statue’ made of thermocol sparked panic and wild speculation online. but police now reveal a different story.

Amid online outrage, Karachi police moved to secure the statue, transferring it to the local station. “It’s made of foam, and we haven’t located its owner yet,” said a police officer. “Once we find him, we’ll understand why it was created.”

Korangi police officials said investigations point to religious group that ordered the statue to be burned during Quds Day rally. The craftsman confirmed the order and provided the contact of the person who requested it. Police have summoned the religious leaders involved, though they have yet to appear.

Interestingly, this incident mirrors a recent event in Iran, where demonstrators burned a similar bull-shaped statue during the Islamic Revolution anniversary. Organizers there named the statue “Baal”, an ancient deity condemned in both the Bible and the Quran as a false god.

Baal Satan

For the unvsersed, Baal was prominent deity in ancient Phoenician and Canaanite culture. Ancient texts describe cosmic battle, if Baal prevailed, seven years of prosperity followed, if Mot won, seven years of famine ensued.

Baal worship spread across several nations like Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, and even Egypt between 1400 BCE and 1075 BCE. In Israel, it was introduced by Queen Jezebel of Sidon, causing widespread idol worship and moral decline. The Bible recounts that some Israelites built open altars for Baal, offering sacrifices in public.

It was during this era that Prophet Ilyas A.S emerged to confront the Israelites. According to the Quran and Bible, Prophet Ilyas challenged the worshippers of Baal.

The city of Baalbek itself is named after this deity, where priests performed frenzied rituals with loud cries and self-inflicted injuries to appease the idol. The tales from the Bible and historical records depict a society gripped by fear, idolatry, and ritual sacrifice, a chilling mirror to the spectacle of a massive bull-shaped idol in Karachi today.