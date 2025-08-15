Lahore, Punjab weather: Rains, isolated heavy falls expected

LAHORE – Rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Friday night and during the weekend with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low-pressure system is located over northern Balochistan. Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, rains are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur on Friday night and during the weekend.

Significant rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of the Pothohar region and northeast Punjab. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat. Rains, windstorms, and lightning may damage dilapidated buildings and weak structures like electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Saturday and Sunday and between 33°C and 35°C on Monday.

Meanwhile, rains with isolated heavy falls occurred in the upper districts during the last 24 hours. Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Rainfall (mm): Islamabad (Saidpur 45, Zero point 24, Golra, Bokra 16), Rawalpindi (New Kattarian 23, Shamsabad 22, Pir Wadhai 19, Gawalmandi 18, Chaklala, Katcheri 08), Mangla 05, Murree & Sialkot City 04, Gujrat 02

Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan remained the hottest places in Punjab, with a maximum temperature of 39°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Multan was recorded at 38°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 70 per cent.