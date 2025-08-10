Karachi, Sindh weather: Rain expected in coastal areas

KARACHI – Rain is expected in Karachi and the coastal areas of Sindh on Sunday night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, rain is expected in Karachi and the coastal areas of Sindh on Sunday night.

On Monday and Tuesday, muggy weather is expected in most districts of Sindh. However, partly cloudy weather is likely in coastal areas.

Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Monday and Tuesday and between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 38°C and 40°C on Monday and Tuesday and between 39°C and 41°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in Karachi, Hyderabad and most parts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in Sindh, with a maximum temperature of 42°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Mohenjo-Daro was recorded at 41°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 71 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 53 per cent.