Pakistan’s Diplomacy exposes India’s Pahalgam Propaganda globally: Senator Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD – Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Leader of the Parliamentary Party of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, lauded Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, calling it “effective and commendable at the international level.”

Senator Siddiqui made these remarks during a meeting with Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, who called on him at his office on Thursday. The meeting focused on the latest developments in Pakistan’s foreign policy, especially in light of ongoing regional tensions and humanitarian crises.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch briefed Senator on the Ministry’s diplomatic initiatives, particularly those aimed at countering India’s recent claims following the Pahalgam incident. She emphasized that Pakistan’s proactive diplomacy has helped present a clear and credible narrative to the international community, effectively challenging misinformation.

In addition, Foreign Secretary highlighted Pakistan’s continued diplomatic and humanitarian support for the people of Palestine. She detailed recent efforts led by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to raise the plight of Palestinians at various political and international platforms, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to justice and humanitarian principles.

Senator praised the Ministry’s efforts, stating: “Our effective and successful diplomacy has exposed India’s false narrative. No country in the world has endorsed its version of the Pahalgam incident.” He further asserted that the Ministry’s performance reflects Pakistan’s growing diplomatic maturity and international credibility.

Turning to the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, Senator Siddiqui commended the government’s efforts in delivering food and essential supplies to the conflict-hit population. He remarked, “The people of Gaza are facing a severe food crisis, and Pakistan’s support mirrors the sentiments and solidarity of the Pakistani nation.”

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee’s support for the Ministry’s ongoing diplomatic endeavors and humanitarian initiatives.