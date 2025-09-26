Punjab unveils action plan to combat smog with innovative measures

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced a comprehensive action plan to combat rising air pollution and looming smog crisis in Punjab.

The plan was approved in a meeting chaired by Senior Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb. The meeting, which was held under the auspices of the Smog Steering Committee, outlined a series of steps aimed at improving the region’s environmental conditions and reducing air pollution.

For the first time, Punjab will introduce a modern system for measuring air quality across the province. A total of 38 air quality monitoring centers have been set up, with plans to expand the number to 41.

In addition, five mobile air quality monitoring systems have been deployed to provide real-time data. The government has also directed that air quality reports be issued every eight hours to keep citizens informed.

The meeting also discussed innovative measures to curb the burning of crop residues, a significant contributor to the smog.

Farmers will be provided with advanced agricultural machinery, including seeders and harvesters, to replace the traditional practice of burning crop leftovers. The government has increased the number of machines available to farmers to 5,000, and new programs will allow for the transfer of agricultural equipment across different regions.

In a major step to ensure public awareness and accountability, the government has deployed 12 drone squads and 8 e-squads to monitor and enforce environmental regulations.

In Lahore, the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) has been instructed to complete key environmental projects such as “Lungs of Lahore” and “Lahore Rang” to provide cleaner air for the city’s residents.

To tackle waste management, Rs5 billion will be invested in waste disposal projects in Faisalabad and Gujranwala. Additionally, a pioneering “Liquid Tree” project has been approved, aimed at greening areas where traditional trees are difficult to grow.

The plan also includes the installation of 15 fog cannons and 25 advanced machines to analyze toxic gases in the air.

In a significant move, the government announced stricter rules to control smoke-emitting vehicles. Any vehicle found to be emitting excessive smoke after three penalties will be impounded. Furthermore, all vehicles with faulty engines will be barred from the roads.

In a bid to reduce plastic waste, nine plastic-free zones will be established across the province. The government also plans to recycle confiscated plastic bags into colorful trash bins for use in public schools. Chief Minister Aurangzeb has set a deadline of October 31 to ensure these bins are installed in all schools.

A new complaint registration system has also been approved. Citizens can now report environmental violations through a dedicated helpline at phone number 1737, which is now connected to the emergency service, Helpline 15.

An online appeals process has been introduced for those contesting building closures due to environmental violations, with a decision promised within 48 hours.

Decision on Schools Closure in Punjab Due to Smong

Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb emphasized the government’s commitment to tackling smog, stating that in extreme cases, decisions regarding the closure of educational institutions and business centers would be made to protect public health.

This action plan reflects the government’s proactive approach in addressing one of the most pressing environmental challenges in the region.