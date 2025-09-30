Change of guards at LCCI: New leadership pledges strong Public-Private collaboration

AMRAIZ KHAN

The newly elected leadership of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has pledged to work closely with the government to strengthen the economy and promote sustainable growth.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting, President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol, Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh, and Vice President Khurram Lodhi emphasized the need for effective public-private partnerships to overcome economic challenges and drive national development. They were joined by outgoing President Mian Abuzar Shad, other former office-bearers, and business leaders, who highlighted the growing importance of LCCI’s role in guiding policy.

President Saigol said that countries like Turkey, China, Singapore, and Malaysia achieved remarkable progress by integrating the private sector into policymaking. He noted that Pakistan’s economic fundamentals, including a stock market crossing 164,000 points, foreign reserves exceeding $19.7 billion, and GDP surpassing $411 billion, demonstrate resilience and potential. He stressed that closer collaboration with the private sector can accelerate growth, attract investment, and create millions of jobs.

He added that LCCI will enhance consultation with government departments while focusing on industrial modernization, export diversification, workforce development, and technology transfer.

Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh underlined that global evidence proves rapid progress when governments engage the private sector. He urged reforms in taxation, energy, and legislation to reduce the cost of doing business, citing that over 70% of infrastructure projects worldwide are implemented through public-private partnerships.

Vice President Khurram Lodhi pledged to expand Pakistan’s global trade footprint, stressing that stronger ties between the public and private sectors are vital for boosting exports, innovation, and investment.

Outgoing President Mian Abuzar Shad reviewed LCCI’s achievements over the past year, while participants including former presidents and trade body leaders expressed confidence that the new leadership would further strengthen business-government cooperation.