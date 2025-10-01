Karachi, Hyderabad, Sindh weather: Wet spell continues

KARACHI – More rains are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Sindh on Wednesday night and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a well-marked low-pressure system (WML) over the Gulf of Kutch is causing moist currents to penetrate the Sindh region. Moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are also likely to penetrate the upper Punjab tonight.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province on Wednesday night and Thursday. However, isolated rain-wind/thundershowers may occur in Dadu, Badin, Mithi, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Sujawal, Karachi and Thatta.

Karachi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 33°C and 35°C on Thursday and Friday and between 32°C and 34°C on Saturday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 32°C and 34°C on Thursday and Friday and between 31°C and 33°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, rains occurred in Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Karachi (Airport Old Area 34, Faisal Base 30, DHA 27, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 25, Jinnah Terminal, Korangi 21, Bahria Town 09, Met Office University Road, Keamari 08, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Masroor Base 01), Mirpur Khas 27, Hyderabad (City 23, Airport 06), Tando Jam 06, Dadu 02

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 56 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 61 per cent.