Weather outlook of Islamabad, Pakistan: Scattered rains predicted

ISLAMABAD – Scattered rains are predicted in Islamabad and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday night and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a well-marked low-pressure system (WML) over the Gulf of Kutch is causing moist currents to penetrate the Sindh region. Moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are also likely to penetrate upper Punjab tonight.

Under these conditions, rains are predicted in Islamabad and at isolated places in Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and lower Sindh on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, hot and dry weather will likely prevail over most parts of the country. However, rains are predicted in Islamabad, and parts of upper/central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pothohar region and lower Sindh.

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Thursday and Friday and between 33°C and 35°C on Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 32°C and 34°C on Thursday and Friday and between 31°C and 33°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in lower/central Sindh and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm):

Sindh: Karachi (Airport Old Area 34, Faisal Base 30, DHA 27, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 25, Jinnah Terminal, Korangi 21, Bahria Town 09, Met Office University Road, Keamari 08, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Masroor Base 01), Mir Pur Khas 27, Hyderabad (City 23, Airport 06), Tando Jam 06, Dadu 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 19, upper 12), Cherat 08, Saidu Sharif 03, Kakul 01

Punjab: Narowal 02

Turbat remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 43°C. The maximum temperature in Lasbela and Noorpur Thal was recorded at 40°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 44 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 44 per cent.