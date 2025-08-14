Karachi gives 97% of Sindh’s budget but gets no funds, says MQM-P  leader  

KARACHI – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has accused the Sindh government of neglecting Karachi despite the city contributing 97 percent to the province’s budget.

Speaking to the media after visiting the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Independence Day, Siddiqui stressed the importance of remembering the founder of Pakistan’s struggle.

He praised the armed forces, saying that all three services had brought pride to the nation.

“Independence is not just a slogan, it is a feeling,” he remarked, adding that MQM-P celebrates Independence Day as a mission of freedom. He criticised the political status quo, claiming that “a few families are deciding the fate of the nation.”

Lashing out at the Sindh government, Siddiqui said that the same party had been in power for the past 17 years, yet Karachi’s condition remained unchanged.

“Karachi contributes 97 percent of Sindh’s budget, but the money is not spent on the city,” he lamented.

He further accused some individuals of destroying parts of Sindh due to their incompetence and reaffirmed MQM-P’s opposition to any form of disintegration of the country.

“We have told the prime minister that if change is needed, this house must be changed,” he added.