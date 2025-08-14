Malaysia visit visa from Pakistan – Check fee update for August 2025

ISLAMABAD – Malaysia offers an online visit visa facility to Pakistani citizens who intend to travel to there as a tourist.

Malaysia, a country in Asia, has emerged as popular tourist destination in the world as it offers a blend of bustling cities, beaches, lush rainforests and historic landmarks, the qualities which make it a perfect holiday destination.

Malaysia issues eVisa to Pakistanis through online service. It is an online application platform that enables foreign nationals to apply for an electronic visa to enter Malaysia at the comfort of their convenience.

As per Malaysian rules, Pakistani citizens are eligible to apply for the e-visa with validity of six months.

Documents required for Malaysia Visit Visa from Pakistan

Passport

A digital copy of the Pakistani passport’s biographical information page

Passport-size photo of applicant

Hotel reservation or Proof of accommodation

Return ticket

Proof of funds for the duration of the trip to Malaysia

Malaysia Visit Visa Fee in August 2025

The fee for single entry eVisa of Malaysia stands at 20 Malaysian Ringgit. The applicants will also pay the visa processing fee that stands at 105 Ringgit, in addition to the services charges.