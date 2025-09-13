Azerbaijan visit visa fee in Pakistan: Why September is ‘best’ month for travel?

Azerbaijan, a country engulfed by magnificent Caspian Sea and breathtaking Caucasus Mountains, attracts significant number of tourists from across the world every year.

The country, which spans Asia and Europe, offers an exciting blend of rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and historical places.

The capital city, Baku, is a vibrant metropolis where modern architecture blends with historic landmarks. Visitors can also explore the UNESCO-listed Old City (Icherisheher), visit the iconic Flame Towers, and stroll along the Caspian Sea Boulevard during their visit to the country.

Why is September best month for visit to Azerbaijan?

Azerbaijan offers some of its most inviting weather and scenic beauty during May and September, making these months ideal for travelers.

May marks the beginning of the tourism season, bringing pleasant spring temperatures and landscapes bursting with blooming wildflowers. It’s a particularly great time for nature lovers and hikers, especially in the country’s mountainous regions.

Meanwhile, September brings equally favorable conditions, with warm, sunny days and the first hints of autumn color appearing in the trees. This month is also rich in cultural experiences, as harvest festivals take place in many regions. .

Whether you’re exploring scenic trails or sampling the season’s produce, these months provide an excellent window into the country’s natural and cultural offerings.

Azerbaijan Visit Visa Fee in Pakistan

Azerbaijan has launched an online service to issue e-visit visas to citizens of various countries, including Pakistanis.

Azerbaijan offers two categories – Standard and Urgent – for issuance of a visit visas with different fee structure.

The fee for single- entry 30 days e-visit visa for Azerbaijan in standard category stands at $20. The applicant will also pay $5 in wake of the service fee.

The consideration period for this category ranges between 3 to 5 days.

The urgent fee for electronic visit visa stands at $50. The consideration period for visa application in urgent category is three to five hours.

Where to Apply

Pakistani citizens can obtain the electronic visa with three easy steps via the “ASAN Visa” system (https://evisa.gov.az/en/).

An e-visa to the Republic of Azerbaijan is valid for the period of 90 days with 30 days permission to stay in the country.

Furthermore, the electronic visa is an initial document permitting entry into and travel within Azerbaijan. Entry may be prohibited in cases specified in the Migration Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.