Kamal Pasha, ace Pakistani Screenwriter, passes away in Lahore

ISLAMABAD – Legendary Pakistani screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha has been passed away after battling chronic illness, leaving a lasting legacy in Lollywood.

Pakistani film industry is in mourning after passing of Pasha, who was part of over 300 films. The seasoned writer Pasha had been receiving treatment at a local hospital in Lahore before his demise. The funeral of Pasha held at Miani Sahab graveyard in Chauburji.

As news of his death spreads, tributes from colleagues, fans, and figures from the film industry are pouring in. Many have remembered him as a humble and highly creative talent who made lasting contributions to Pakistani cinema. Kamal Pasha’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and writers.

Pasha was son of legendary film writer Anwar Kamal, who was also key figure in Lollywood. Some of his most notable works include Nikki Jai Haan, Raqasa, and Humayun Gujjar. His writing played a crucial role in shaping the golden era of Pakistani cinema.

Pasha was admitted to hospital from some time. Earlier this year, Punjab government provided him Rs 5lac for his medical expenses after he appealed to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Punjab Information Secretary personally visited Pasha at the hospital, presenting him with a cheque and a bouquet as a gesture of support.