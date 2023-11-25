Fida Hussnain Lahore

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) started scrutinizing the names of the potential candidates to decide their fate in connection with the fast approaching general elections in the country, the sources said on Friday.

PML-N President and former Prime Minister Shehaz Sharif chaired the meeting at the party’s secretariat in Model Town. The senior party leaders and members including PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ata Tarar and Owais Laghari were present there.

“The meeting was held to scrutinize the names of the potential candidates,” the insiders said, pointing out the party’s strategic planning regarding the general elections.

According to the sources said that over 4,000 applications of different candidates were filed recently for their nomination as the candidates.

The party leadership, they said, decided to conduct surveys of the party’s candidates and the electable people in their concerned areas.

They said that the meeting held deliberations in light of the directives of party Supremo Nawaz Sharif.