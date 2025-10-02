Chaos at Islamabad Press Club as Police baton-charge Kashmiri protesters, assault journalists

ISLAMABAD – A protest outside Islamabad Press Club turned violent on Thursday when police launched baton charges on Kashmiri demonstrators, arresting scores and leaving many injured.

Witnesses and video footage revealed that Islamabad police not only targeted protesters but also stormed into the Press Club premises, entering cafeteria and damaging premises. Journalists covering protest were allegedly assaulted during the operation, raising serious concerns over press freedom and the sanctity of the Press Club.

Islamabad Press Club Attack

The demonstration had been called by Kashmiri activists demanding attention to the plight of people in Indian-occupied Kashmir. At the same time, members of civil society were also staging a protest in solidarity with Palestine.

*بریکنگ نیوز* نیشنل پریس کلب اسلام آباد کے باہر اسلام آباد اور راولپنڈی کی جوائنٹ ایکشن کمیٹی کشمیر کی جانب سے احتجاجی ریلی نکالنے کی کوشش کی گئی، جس پر پولیس نے لاٹھی چارج کیا اور متعدد مظاہرین کو گرفتار کر لیا۔ @HRCP87 pic.twitter.com/Z5gjJBki0p — Voicepk.net (@voicepkdotnet) October 2, 2025

Eyewitnesses reported that men, women, elderly participants, and youth were all subjected to harsh police action. Several protesters were dragged into police vans, while many sustained injuries during the baton charge.

Journalists’ associations and rights activists have strongly condemned the police action, calling it an attack on democratic rights and freedom of expression. They demanded an immediate inquiry into the incident and the release of all detained protesters.