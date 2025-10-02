Nadra NICOP Fee for Canada, Saudi Arabia and Germany – October 2025 Update

KARACHI – Pakistani citizens traveling to or residing in any foreign country for study or employment need to have National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), which is issued by NADRA by paying a specific fee.

NICOP allows Pakistanis to travel to Pakistan without a visa in case of dual nationality. Applicants must provide their passport number when applying. Citizens can also apply for a NICOP for other countries, including Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

NADRA has divided countries into two zones for NICOP applications:

Zone A: Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, United States

Zone B: Saudi Arabia, UAE

The fees for NICOP vary depending on the country and processing time. For Zone A countries, a standard application costs $39, urgent processing $57 , and executive service $75. For Zone B countries, the charges are $20, $30, and $40, respectively.

Smart NICOP Fees (New/Modification/Duplicate/Renewal)

Zone Service Type Normal (30 days) Urgent (12 days) Executive (7 days) A Smart NICOP $39 / Rs10,978.50 $57 / Rs16,045.50 $75 / Rs21,112.50 B Smart NICOP $20 / Rs5,630 $30 / Rs8,445 $40 / Rs11,260 – Non-Printable Field Mod (PAK ID) – – $5 / Rs.1,407.50

Clearance of Multiple/Duplicate Records

Case Type Zone Fee (USD) Fee (Rupee) Region Similar or slightly different details B $10 2,815 Zone A & B Different details A $250 70,375 Zone A countries Different details B $120 33,780 Zone B countries Similar or slightly different details – – 1,000 Inland Different details – – 10,000 Inland

Age Modification Fees (Executive)

Age Difference Fee (USD) Fee (PKR) ≤ 1 year $5 1,407.50 >1 year & ≤2 years $25 7,037.50 >2 years & ≤3 years $40 11,260 >3 years $65 18,297.50 Second time modification $125 35,187.50

NADRA has also specified fees for resolving duplicate or multiple records and for age corrections in NICOP. Age modifications range from $5 USD for differences up to one year to $125 USD for second-time modifications. Fees for clearing duplicate records vary based on the similarity or difference of particulars and whether the applicant is applying from abroad or inland.

Officials urge all Pakistani citizens intending to travel to Canada or other countries listed in Zone A or B to apply for NICOP well in advance to avoid delays.