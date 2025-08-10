Journalists gain insight into national security and media dynamics at 15th national media workshop

Omay Aimen

The 15th National Media Workshop (15th NMW), organized by the National Defence University (NDU) in collaboration with the Institute for Strategic Studies, Research & Analysis (ISSRA), recently concluded, providing journalists from across Pakistan a comprehensive understanding of pressing national and regional security issues, media challenges, and strategic narratives shaping the future.

The workshop opened with an inaugural address by DG ISSRA Maj Gen Raza Aizad, who welcomed participants and underscored the importance of fostering informed media engagement on national security matters. He highlighted the role of journalists as key stakeholders in shaping responsible narratives and strengthening Pakistan’s image globally. Spanning five intensive days from August 4 to August 8, 2025, the workshop featured a rich lineup of sessions led by eminent scholars, military officials, and policy experts. The program was carefully designed to bridge the gap between the media and national security institutions, fostering a deeper appreciation for Pakistan’s strategic environment.

On the inaugural day, discussions focused on “Navigating Uncertainty: Trends Reshaping the Global Strategic Landscape”, where experts including DVF Mushahid Hussain Syed and ambassadors from different countries offered diverse perspectives on evolving geopolitical challenges. This was followed by a session titled “South Asia at Crossroads: Pathways for Regional Dialogue, Integration, and Maritime Security”, addressing the complexities of regional cooperation and security.

Day two’s agenda included “Crafting Realities: The Art and Science of Narrative Building in the 21st Century”, which explored the crucial role of media in shaping public opinion and national discourse. Later, participants analyzed the “News Media Landscape of Pakistan: Opportunities, Challenges, and the Road Ahead”, with an emphasis on innovation and ethical journalism in a rapidly changing environment.

The third day provided a rare opportunity for attendees to engage directly with key institutions of Pakistan’s defense and strategic apparatus. A highlight was the detailed briefing by Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif, who not only delivered a comprehensive overview but also answered participants’ questions with remarkable clarity. Attendees expressed satisfaction that the DG ISPR addressed their queries so effectively, noting that the session helped clear their doubts and enhanced their understanding of sensitive security matters. Visits to the Pakistan Air Force and other strategic establishments followed, offering valuable insights into the professionalism and dedication of Pakistan’s armed forces.

Reflecting on the experience, one participant remarked, “Each day was an eye-opener — from learning about Pakistan’s strategic posture to understanding the critical roles played by various ministries, including Foreign Affairs and Defense. The sessions with military professionals were particularly inspiring. It gave us a fresh perspective on our own country, and I must say, the level of professionalism I witnessed was truly commendable. Thanks to the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force for this enlightening exposure.”

The workshop culminated with a farewell ceremony hosted by NDU President Gen Babar Iftikhar, highlighting the essential role of media in national security and encouraging continuous dialogue between journalists and policymakers.

As Pakistan navigates complex geopolitical challenges, initiatives like the National Media Workshop play a vital role in equipping journalists with the knowledge and tools to report responsibly and contribute meaningfully to public understanding.